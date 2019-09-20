Capt. Claud Messer of Jonathan Creek Fire Rescue killed in Hwy 276 crash

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a member of Jonathan Creek Fire and Rescue was killed in the line of duty Friday.

According to a news release sent on behalf of Jonathan Creek Fire and Rescue, Capt. Claud G. Messer, 74, died after he was involved in a crash on Highway 276, north of Maggie Valley, while driving to an emergency traffic accident call.

Messer was a founding member of Jonathan Creek Fire and Rescue in 1986, and he was the chairman of the department’s Board of Directors.

“We lost a brother today,” Chief Bob Messer said. “He was a pillar of this community and I can’t think of a time where he wasn’t helping someone. I cannot remember a time we didn’t talk at least two times a day. We are devastated.”

