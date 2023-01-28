LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) — A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver lost control of their car on East Jerry Road near the intersection with Brown Road around midnight. According to troopers, the driver of the truck overcorrected and swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head on.

Troopers said the crash killed the driver of the truck. The driver of the first car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the pickup truck as Taylor Tisdale, 18. The coroner’s office said Tisdale was a Clinton High School student and played for the Red Devil Football Team.