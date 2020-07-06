Car crashes into daycare in Greenville Co., no injuries reported

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a daycare center in Greenville County Monday evening.

Firefighters at the scene told us the car went off of White Horse Road at Burdine Drive and crashed into the Sunshine House of Greenville, located at 6900 White Horse Road.

An official at the day care said only employees were inside the building at the time of the crash.

One westbound lane of White Horse Road is closed at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.