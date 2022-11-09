GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood.

The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement.

Responders crawled through the damaged basement and made contact with three occupants that were trapped inside the car.

Firefighters used tools to remove debris and extricate the occupants in less than 20 minutes.

Each individual was turned over to Greenwood EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Significant damage occurred to the residence resulting in 10 people being displaced from the home according to firefighters.

Responders said the American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.