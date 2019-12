GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a house in Greenville County on Friday.

The incident happened on Old Easley Bridge Rd. at about 1:07 p.m., troopers say.

The driver of a vehicle was traveling north on Old Easely Bridge Rd. when they went left off the road and hit a sign. Troopers say that person then hit two fences and the house.

That person has been charged with reckless driving.