Car crashes into school bus on Woodruff Rd near Beck Academy, 1 person taken to hospital

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A school bus carrying 60 kids to Beck Academy was rear-ended by a car on Woodruff Road Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said at this time there were no reports of children being injured following the crash, but said one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, the person entrapped was freed and then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area around 901 Woodruff Road as crews work to clear the scene.

Greenville County Schools officials said at the time of the crash, the bus was at a regular bus stop with lights and signage deployed.

“One student complained of shoulder pain and was released to parents on scene. At this time it does not appear that any other students or staff sustained injuries. Beck students who were on board the bus are at school and are being given a chance to decompress from the incident and see a school nurse or counselor. School staff is assessing whether students are mentally able to continue with the school day after witnessing a traumatic incident. They will work directly with parents,” Beth Brotherton, director of communications with Greenville County Schools said.

“We would continue to remind drivers that between the hours of 6-9 am there are hundreds of school buses on the road across Greenville County,” Brotherton said. “Many of them making stops along major roadways in an effort to keep students from having to cross multiple lanes of traffic as walkers. Please be aware in school zones and of the buses and stopping along your commute. There are children on board.”

