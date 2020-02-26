Car theft suspect wanted in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect that stole more than $4,000 worth of items from a vehicle in January.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, someone reported their car had been broken into while parked at a home on U.S. 221 North. They believe the crime happened between 11 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Some of the items taken from the car include three chainsaws, various tools, a cell phone, clothing and other items.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Det. Robert Watson at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME or 828-652-7463. You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

