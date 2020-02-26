Car theft suspect wanted in McDowell Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect that stole more than $4,000 worth of items from a vehicle in January.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, someone reported their car had been broken into while parked at a home on U.S. 221 North. They believe the crime happened between 11 a.m. and 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Some of the items taken from the car include three chainsaws, various tools, a cell phone, clothing and other items.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Det. Robert Watson at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME or 828-652-7463. You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store