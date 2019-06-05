Card skimming devices found at Greenville gas station, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said card skimming devices were found at a local gas station Tuesday evening.

According to Detective Drew Palmer, five skimmers were found inside 5 of the 8 pumps at Sunoco, located on Augusta Street.

They were discovered by a service technician.

“When they service those gas pumps, on occasion they will find skimmers that are placed inside the machines,” said Palmer. “What they do is they capture card numbers when folks put their cards into the gas pump.”

Palmer also indicated that the skimmers had already obtained people’s financial information who had filled up at the pumps/

“There’s probably a good many of stolen card numbers captured on this one right now,” he said Wednesday, holding up one of the skimmers for media to see.

He added that typically the card information is sold on the dark web.

“The fresh ones, and what I mean by fresh is freshly stolen or captured, and then placed on the dark web, those bring the premium prices.”

Police are urging drivers to check their bank statements regularly and to report any discrepancies to their bank.

If drivers have the choice between an older or newer pump, choose the newer pump, Palmer encouraged, because a lot of the newer models have technology that shuts down a pump if it’s tampered with.