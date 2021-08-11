‘Care and understanding.’ Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer helps homeless man after bike stolen

News

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is being recognized for his empathy, care and understanding after a compliant was filed against a homeless person in uptown.

According to CMPD, Officer Dunham went above and beyond for a homeless man, named Victor, who was setting up camp in uptown Charlotte.

Officer Dunham had responded to a complaint against Victor and, after speaking with him, learned that Victor’s bike was recently stolen, meaning he no longer had transportation.

Officer Dunham offered a bike that was recently donated by a local citizen, CMPD said.

“We applaud Officer Dunham for how he handled the situation with empathy, care and understanding and went out of his way to offer a solution. Job well done!” CMPD said in a post shared on social media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store