Career Services expert says professionalism in a virtual world gets students hired during pandemic

Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA) Lindsay Bartholomew, Director of Career and Professional Development at Limestone University said students are frustrated at the lack of in person job shadowing and internship opportunities available as they approach graduation, during the pandemic.

Professionalism online and in a virtual interview is where students struggle according ot Bartholomew. She said students treat LinkedIn messages like a social media message between close friends.

Bartholomew said its important to avoid spelling and grammar mistakes and using slang or inappropriate language.

Bartholomew said students can prepare their dorm room for a virtual interview making sure they have a professional or generic background for virtual calls or use a digital background provided by their college or university.

She also said it’s important to make a good first impression by dressing professionally. That means men and women should be dressed in business professional clothing on top and bottom.

For more helpful information Bartholomew recommends visiting you school’s career services division or at Limestone University, online here.