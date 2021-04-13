Caregivers needed in SC as in-home care services skyrocket amidst pandemic

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An urgent need for caregivers in South Carolina. Leaders with in-home care agencies across the entire state told 7 News, they can’t find enough workers and their demand is going way up.

A setting in which Victoria Smith finds a lot of comfort.

“You change from being a caregiver and aide to being part of their family,” said Victoria Smith who works with All Ways Caring HomeCare.

Each home is her own personal office. That’s where she’s dedicated to fulfilling her passion.

“I have two brothers that both have autism and ADHD and one has epilepsy so I’ve just always kind of been a caregiver,” Smith told us.

She has worked with All Ways Caring HomeCare for a couple years now. But finding people like her is getting hard.

“The demand for homecare has really exploded throughout the pandemic,” said State Director of South Carolina All Ways Caring HomeCare, Chris Lewis.

In fact, getting people to even apply for the positions has gotten more difficult in recent months.

Chris Lewis who leads the state’s agency Smith works for told us, their supply of in-home caregivers isn’t keeping up with the demand. He believes less people are looking for work in general.

That’s why Lewis said they’re trying to get creative with recruiting methods, even going to high schools and apartment complexes handing out flyers, looking for people like Smith.

They’re looking for caregivers to not only help with daily living activities like light cleaning and meal preparations but also do what Smith loves most, provide a listening ear.

“Just somebody they can talk to and reminisce with. The best part is, I get to hear about different time points of history,” Smith told 7 News.

While Lewis said the supply of caregivers across the entire industry at the moment is no where near where it needs to be, they’re hopeful more passionate people will come aboard.

“Right now, the future is bright for in-home care but right now, we need some people to come on board,” said Lewis.

It’s also worth noting, you do not need nursing certifications. A lot of these places told 7 News, they’re looking for people who have experience caring for others. They also offer flexible schedules and hours. The clients can also range in age and services needed.

On top of that, many of these places have implemented COVID precautions and have strict policies when it comes to background checks and drug screenings.

You can find a link to current openings with All Ways Caring HomeCare here: https://www.allwayscaring.com/NowHiring/