Caring for the Carolinas collects toys for local children during Season Of Hope

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making a local child’s holiday brighter.

7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardee’s are joining forces to collect new, unwrapped toys for a local charity this holiday season.

All toy drive donations will go to Cops for Tots in Greer.

For more than three decades, the Greer Police Department has been spreading holiday cheer one gift at a time. The contributions will impact families who are less fortunate in the greater-Greer area this Christmas.

“It’s just something that we have partnered with our citizens and business communities for the donations, whether it’s toy donations, monetary donations, from within the Greer community to give back to kids that need or want toys at Christmas,” said Sgt. Chris Forrester, Greer Police Department.

With the holidays just around the corner, it’s your turn to make a difference in the lives of children this season.

“This program runs solely on community volunteer effort. So, everything that gets put in, whether it’s toys or money, comes from the community,” Sgt. Forrester said.

For others, like Officer Kareem Lynch, this toy drive is especially meaningful to him. On his patrols, he said he interacts with many of the children in Greer who may be receiving the donated gifts next month.

“As a kid, you don’t really understand all of the outside things that are going on in the world,” said Officer Kareem Lynch, Greer Police Department. “Being able to play with toys and open presents on Christmas morning. It definitely means a lot for those kids to be able to wake up and have something.”

Which is why the toy drive is being held. It is in an effort to continue this year’s season of hope, one act of kindness at a time.

“It can be one gift, but one gift is better than no gifts,” said Officer Lynch.

The donations will bring joy to many Greer children this Christmas.

“How their face lights up is really a true experience and what it’s all about,” said Sgt. Forrester.

The Greer Police Department is accepting contributions now through December 6.

There will be many opportunities to gift a new, unwrapped toy across our area. Please join us from noon until 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Nov. 16 – Ingles , located at 1524 Locust Hill Road Greer, SC 29651

, located at 1524 Locust Hill Road Greer, SC 29651 Nov. 23 – Hardees , located at 3112 Boiling Springs Road Boiling Springs, SC 29316

, located at 3112 Boiling Springs Road Boiling Springs, SC 29316 Nov. 30 – Unclaimed Furniture, located at 198 Plemmons Road Duncan, SC 29334

If you are unable to attend one of the toy drives, you can take gifts directly to the Greer Police Department.