(WSPA) – Right now, some members of our community are struggling to feed their families.

7NEWS is teaming up with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s to collect non-perishable food items to help feed families in need.

All food drive donations will go to the following local food pantries:

There will be many opportunities to stock the shelves across our area. Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, July 6 – Ingles, located at 1524 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651

Tuesday, July 11 – Ingles, located at 8004 Warren H Abernathy Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Tuesday, July 18 – Ingles, located at 1627 W. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29340

Tuesday, July 25 – Ingles, located at 276 NC Highway 9, Lake Lure, NC 28746

Thank you so much for helping 7NEWS, along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s, to make a difference for local families in need.