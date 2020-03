(WSPA) – Our Caring for the Carolinas Shred-A-Thon events scheduled in March will be postponed until May.

The following are the shred events impacted in the postponement:

Shred-A-Thon with WSPA – W. Floyd Baker Blvd. Peachtree Marketplace in Gaffney set for March 17 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Shred-A-Thon with WSPA- 901 E. Main St., Hwy 76 in Laurens set for March 31 from 12 to 6 p.m.

New dates will be announced soon.