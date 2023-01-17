DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS Caring for the Carolinas is partnering with local businesses and The Salvation Army of Greenville to collect coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets for those in need.

Bea Smith from The Salvation Army said this year, there is a greater need than in other years because of the economic downturn. She said her shelter in Greenville is full and several patrons are staying outside in the cold.

To donate or drop off donations visit, Unclaimed Furniture at 198 Plemmons Road in Duncan from noon to 6 p.m.

There are other needs at the shelter including:

Men-Deodorant, Shampoo & Conditioner, Washcloths, Body Wash

Towels

Pillows

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Twin XL Sheets

Twin Blankets

Shower Shoes (flipflops)

Men’s Underwear in all sizes

Women’s: