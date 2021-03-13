Carjacking suspect who held victim at gunpoint captured in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of stealing two cars and holding one victim at gunpoint has been arrested by Easley Police.

On Saturday morning, Easley Police received a call from a victim at Walmart on Rolling Hills Circle, stating that a suspect held him at gunpoint while demanding the he surrender a vehicle.

The suspect then stole the vehicle and drove away, police said. The stolen vehicle was a blue Nissan Sentra. Officers later spotted it near the intersection of West Main Street and Folger Avenue.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away. Officers continued to pursue the vehicle towards the city of Liberty. Once within Liberty, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside culvert, police said.

He was apprehended a short distance away from the crash site following a brief foot chase. A handgun was located with the suspect, according to police.

After the chase, officers learned that earlier on Saturday a vehicle had been pursued by a neighboring agency that proceeded into Greenville County and was eventually cancelled by responding officers as it neared Greenville city limits.

Easley Police conducted a secondary search of the parking area of Walmart, and found a second stolen vehicle. They identified the suspect involved in both incidents as 30-year-old Nathaniel Jawon Norwood, of Greenville.

“Our officers acted professionally and expeditiously to keep citizens and other drivers safe while also helping bring a sense of resolution to the involved victims. Working in partnership with assisting agencies, officers recovered a large amount of stolen property in addition to the two stolen vehicles,” Interim Police Chief Lane Byers said. “The department is very grateful for these professional relationships and the continued support from our community.”

No one was injured as a result of the incident and multiple criminal charges, including carjacking and weapons violations, are currently pending.