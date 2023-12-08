ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – In the 1970s, George Vanderbilt’s grandson, William Cecil, first planted grapevines beside the Biltmore house. Head winemaker Sharon Fenchak said it took a little longer for the winery to open.

”We’ve been here since 1985, which is surprising to a lot of people. We’re one of the older wineries in the state of North Carolina. We have a 50-acre vineyard on the Biltmore Estate property. When guests visit you won’t really see it but it’s on the west side of the property. The present-day winery used to be a dairy.”

Sharon started as an assistant winemaker in 1999. She has been the head winemaker since 2018, overseeing the production of around 40 varieties.

”We try to make the wines for everyone. They’re not extremely dry or extremely sweet, they’re just really right in the middle.”

Having a vineyard in a cooler mountain area carries some challenges.

”When the grapes have bud break…the little buds are coming out…often we’re still in frost season. And so we have wind machines and irrigation that we can protect the buds with to a certain temperature. In many years we’ll lose a little bit of the crop to freeze and frost conditions.”

Grapes are brought in from elsewhere in North Carolina and from the West Coast; covering varieties that don’t grow well here and to cover the sheer volume of product: nearly two million bottles of wine a year!

While people are drawn here year-round, Christmas brings something special.

”This is our Christmas at Biltmore sparkling, you can see those lovely bubbles coming out of the bottle. The base for this particular wine is Muscat Canelli. It’s extra dry.”

It’s the first year for this sparkling variety of Christmas wine, with Christmas red and white blends making their annual appearance.

The Biltmore is focused on making sure all of this is sustainable.

”Different ways of doing that is our water conservation, less pesticides, using alternative oak in some of the wines. This past year we actually in the realm of sustainability have a new composting facility on site.”

”The most exciting thing is when we have a North Carolina product: the grapes from our vineyard that we produce into a wine. You see that from start to finish and you’re just so proud of all the hard work and effort that it took.”

”I just want to toast the holidays to Carolina Blends and Brews and Dan Bickford. Happy Holidays to you and all of your people at home.”

Enjoy responsibly.