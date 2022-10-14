GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Fall for Greenville is here and while tasting food from local restaurants is one of the main attractions, you can also sample from some local breweries.

Until recently, local brewery involvement was minimal.

Kathy Horner, General Manager of Liability Brewing, was one of the voices wanting that to change.

“We know visitors are coming to town because they want to taste local Greenville restaurants, they want to taste local Greenville beer, visit Greenville stores, so how do we get involved.”

They’re involved now among other craft breweries from the Carolinas and elsewhere, according to Cameron Campbell, Greenville’s Downtown Project Manager.

“Bank of America Fall for Greenville is so ecstatic at our Carolina Ale House Beer Garden tap lineup. We have 24 breweries that will be in the craft beer area, 11 of them are from South Carolina, five of them are featured and local from Greenville.”

Here’s what’s on tap from Greenville breweries.

Brewery 85 has been involved with Fall for Greenville for a few years, brewing a special Oktoberfest-style Festbeer exclusively for Fall for Greenville. They’ll also have two beers in the Beer Garden: Yeoman’s Brown Ale and a German wheat beer, 864Weizen.

Brewery 85 President Will Cameron is proud to be a part of Fall for Greenville.

“I love the city…I was born and raised here and it always feels good to work your butt off and then have it be appreciated by the city that you love so much.”

The Eighth State Brewing Company is bringing Potential Energy IPA and Try Enough Lager.

Head brewer Cameron Owen is also excited to be participating.

“For us to finally have our beer being poured in honorable and also just kind of mind-blowing in a sense just because it’s such a big event.”

Liability Brewing is bringing their best-seller, Mortal Wombat IPA. They’ll also have Ultra Secret Enigma Lager available.

Birds Fly South Ale Project will have their top seller, Blueprint IPA, along with Days Like This Kolsch.

Director of Operations Nate Warner said, “it was an easy answer for us to say yes, we’re just really excited to be a part of it this year.”

There is another soon-to-be in Greenville brewery participating, New Realm Brewing.

They’ll be moving into the Old Cigar Warehouse property in the West End. They’ll have their Hazy Like A Fox IPA and Tropic Dream Wheat available.

Cameron Campbell said that the beer garden is “a great way for Greenvillians to support our local breweries, but it’s also a great way to kind of taste what’s going on regionally in the beer industry.”

Enjoy responsibly.