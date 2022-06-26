GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – On Limestone Street in Gaffney next to the Capri Theatre is a spot many residents have been looking for.

Brittany Bivins and Aaron Burton co-own Peach City Brewery. Gaffney’s only brewery, their grand opening was on May 21. Working with the city’s business incubator, they landed in a former jewelry store.

Brittany says “that’s really what we wanted was to create something that, something in this community where you didn’t have to go to Spartanburg, you didn’t have to go to Charlotte to have that brewery experience, to be able to just have it in your hometown.”

“We started a campaign through Mainvest, which is an online platform for crowdfunding. We ended up raising about $34,000 through that in order to help us with our buildout.”

“We built the bar, we built the walls, we built pretty much everything in here by ourselves with help from family and friends. And then we started brewing.”

They also created a beer garden. Future plans include a music stage and a large outdoor screen for football season.

When you think Peach City Brewery, you’re going to think about peach beer. Well, they’ve got that. But their specialty is actually something else, according to Brittany.

“Our seltzers are definitely our bestsellers. Our most popular one is probably the Blue Tick Hound which mimics the flavor of a Blue Hawaiian…and is bright blue in color. People have loved it.”

Beer-lovers, don’t worry.

Beers range from ale to stout, with a couple of sours in the middle.

They’ve started small but will expand capacity and add new options such as Peachoid: a higher-gravity beer to be released in time for the Gaffney Peach Festival. Peach City is one of the sponsors this year.

Their community involvement does not end there.

“We do have a partnership with Judd’s Legacy which is a local 5K. They raise awareness and money for ICP. It has to do with pregnancy and issues with bile building up in the liver that can create postpartum hemorrhaging, it can cause stillbirth and it can cause other problems in pregnancy.”

Also, “on Wednesdays, we do our first responder night. So for fire, police, and medics, whether it’s here or to go, all pizza is $5 off. It’s our way of supporting those who support us in our community.”

New to the community, but already a solid part of it.

