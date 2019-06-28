Carolina Brotherhood rides more than 600 miles to honor fallen first responders

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A group of bikers from the Carolinas are nearing the end of a 607 mile journey in honor of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year, the group is riding in honor of 16 people and one K9.

The group, Carolina Brotherhood, is made up of about 30 law enforcement officers, fire fighters and emergency personnel.

7News caught up with the bikers Friday as they passed through Spartanburg on their way to the Greer Fire Department.

They volunteer to do the annual ride as a way to emotionally and financially support the families of first responders who lost their lives serving the community.

The challenges they face while biking more than 600 miles reflect the challenges first responder face everyday.

#CAROLINA Brotherhood is passing through the upstate on day 5 of the 600 mile ride in honor of first responders who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty. Follow them along their journey below: https://t.co/0cG7wo8Sns — Stefany Bornman (@StefanyWSPA) June 28, 2019

The annual ride started in 2012 and it raises thousands of dollars every year.

This year, their goal is to raise $25,000. The group told 7News that it looks like they will meet that goal.

The group will be stopping in Greenville Friday night, marking 511 miles completed.

Saturday, the group will leave Greenville and finish the remaining 96 miles, ending the 6 day, 607 mile journey in Burnsville, North Carolina.