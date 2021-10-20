Carolina Panthers Charities announce $50K in flood relief grants for 2 NC high schools

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Carolina Panthers Charities announced $50,000 in flood relief grants to assist Pisgah High School and Rosman High School in the aftermath of flood damage caused by Tropical Storm Fred.

The grant funding is designed to assist each high school’s athletic programs for the replacement or repair of equipment or athletic infrastructure lost or damaged during the storm.

“Tropical Storm Fred and its aftermath was catastrophic for communities in western North Carolina. Pisgah and Rosman High Schools sustained significant loss and damage to athletic equipment and school facilities,” said Riley Fields, Carolina Panthers director of community relations. “The Carolina Panthers are providing these grants to assist the schools, and the communities they serve, in returning to a sense of normalcy by funding equipment replacement and critical repairs which will benefit each school’s athletic programs.”

A ceremonial check presentation will take place Friday night at 7:15 p.m. at the East Henderson vs. Pisgah football game.

The game will be played at Erwin High School in Asheville, which has hosted Pisgah home games this season due to damage to Pisgah Memorial Stadium as a result of severe flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred.

Rosman High School will recognize the funding gift during their final home game this Friday as the Tigers host Mitchell High School.