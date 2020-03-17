Carolina Panthers to allow Cam Newton to seek a trade

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback’s future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade on Tuesday.

According to a news release on panthers.com, General Manager Marty Hurney reportedly met with Newton and his representation to discuss a plan.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” Hurney said. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

