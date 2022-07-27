Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Panthers are back for the 2022 practice season on the campus of Wofford College and fans are welcome to attend free practices.

The first practice starts at 11:15 AM Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Fans are welcome to park on the Wofford College campus, organizers said there are signs to assist you.

This year, fans can get autographs unlike during COVID, and on Saturday, fans can attend “Back Together Saturday” where cheerleaders, Sir Purr the mascot and food and fun will help welcome the new football season.

Enjoy this list of things to do in Spartanburg and you can find more information about training camp here.