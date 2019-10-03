Carolina’s Family rallies behind Spartanburg Co. boy after heart transplant

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Carolina’s Family came together to rally behind a brave, young Spartanburg County boy who just had a heart transplant.

RJ Stokes is a 4th grader at River Ridge Elementary School. He’s now recovering in Charleston after getting a new heart.

7 News learned how his school and the community are stepping up to show their support.

“He has more perseverance, kindness, and compassion than any child I’ve ever met,” Anna Taylor said.

Anna Taylor is one of RJ Stokes’ teachers, but she has known him since he was just three years old.

She told 7 News, as long as she has known RJ, he’s had issues with his heart, but he never let it show.

“He always has a smile on his face, and he’s always so positive,” she said.

“I have never heard a negative word come out of his mouth,” the school’s guidance counselor Ru-an Yang added. “And he has every reason to be angry and he’s not.”

RJ was recently given the news that he would be getting a new heart. And when he left school to get it, everyone noticed.

“One thing that I’ve really, truly missed about RJ not being here is not getting that hug from him every day,” Yang said.

“Whether in my classroom or the classroom he goes into, they all love RJ,” Taylor added.

Parents told 7 News their children have been worried about their friend, RJ.

“He said, ‘Can I give him my heart?’ And when he said that, it let me know this child was important to him,” Alexandria DuPont said.

The entire school, and even parents, decided to show their support by wearing red for heart awareness.

“I’ve seen so much red around this school today,” Yang said.

“That color. It’s the color of love,” DuPont added.

RJ underwent surgery last week and his teacher said he’s doing well.

“RJ, you have been the biggest inspiration to all of us,” she said. “You are strong. You are so humble and so kind; and, if anybody deserves the chance at this new life, it’s you, buddy.”