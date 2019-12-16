(WSPA) – Downtown Greenville is all decked out in holiday cheer, thanks in part to the 34th annual Bon Secours Festival of Trees.

Vice President of the Saint Francis Foundation Erik Whaley stopped by to talk to us more about the program and where we can see the trees.

There are 83 trees on display at four different downtown Greenville hotels this year, which local businesses and schools sponsor and decorate as a way to raise money.

The program has raised more than $2 million for different programs over the last decade, and this year’s proceeds will benefit the Bon Secours Neurology program.