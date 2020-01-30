7Events: The Glitter Ball

(WSPA) – Ever dreamed of conducting the symphony orchestra?

What about a chance to compose your own work of music? Or have a string quartet entertain in your home?

It’s all a possibility if you bid generously and attend the 2020 Glitter Ball.

Cricket Crigler and the CEO of the Hendersonville Symphony Pat Tukey joined us on Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The Glitter Ball will take place on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in Blue Ridge Community College’s conference hall in Flat Rock, N.C.

For reservations, call 828-697-5884.