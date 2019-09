GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Original art, antiques, handmade goods and home decor are a few of the items that will be available at an upcoming event.

Bev Human with Vintage Market Days stopped by Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. to talk about their next event and what customers can expect.

The two day event will begin on October 4 at the T. Ed Garrison Arena, located at 1101 W Queen Street in Pendleton. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Click here for more information.