#7Food: Popular holiday bakery items

Carolina's Family

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – We love the holidays for many reasons — family, friends, food and definitely the sweets.

Someone who knows all about sweets is Tapley Strossners was on Carolina’s Family at 4 to talk about some of the most popular holiday bakery items.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Carolina's Family videos

More Carolina's Family
Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store