(WSPA) – Megan Early-Soppa joins us from the Euphoria board, to talk about the 15th year kickoff event: “Southern Remedy: Comfort Food, Booze and Tunes.”

The event is February 27th and is expected to sell out quickly.

A Southern Remedy will feature food from some of the Upstate’s newest and most anxiously-awaited restaurants.

All-inclusive tickets are $55 each and can be purchased online at euphoriagreenville.com.