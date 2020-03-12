7Hacks: Tips to stay calm during the coronvirus outbreak

(WSPA) – Coronavirus has been the top trending story for weeks. It can be overwhelming and scary, so our lifestyle consultant Hannah Young Mckeel visited to give some tips.

She advises:

1. Get the facts from CDC and medical professionals.

Social media posts and what your coworkers are saying may cause extra stress and anxiety. Limit your exposure to unnecessary hype and fear by selectively gathering your information from these credible sources.

2. Brainstorm activities for you or your family

As with any virus like a cold, flu, or in this case Covid-19, you can help to limit the spread through social distancing- but that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun with your loved ones.

Brainstorm fun activities that you and your family can do that don’t involve other people- rather than eating out, cook fun and creative meals together. Instead of going to the movies, plan a fun movie night experience!

Don’t want to take the kids to the park or their play group? Look up fun crafts and games to do at home- like chalk in the driveway or planting a garden in the back yard!

3. Make your home your favorite place to be



Many offices, institutions, and universities are moving work and interactions to online only- which means a lot more working from home if possible. Not only that, but simply limiting your exposure to other people by staying home is one of the ways you can lessen your chances of getting the coronavirus or spreading it to others.

Take this time to deep clean and organize your home, add delightful touches of fresh decorations like candles and plants, and make a list of home workout routines and easy recipes so you enjoy being home for longer than usual.