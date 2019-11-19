7Health: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

(WSPA) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and it was someone in Carolina’s Family who drew our attention to it.

Becky Price wrote to tell us that her husband, Gary, was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer last fall. He’s just 39 years old.

He smoked in his teens, but hasn’t picked up a smoke in 17 years.

Price wants to encourage people to support more research for lung cancer.

“I’m just a wife, caregiver and mom, fighting for my husband. Fighting for my kids,” she said.

On Tuesday, Dr. Cedrek McFadden was on Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. discussing the risks of lung cancer and what we need to know about this form of cancer.