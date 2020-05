SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate 19-year-old who missed part of her senior year last year due to a chronic illness has created an “Adopt a Senior” fundraiser for the Class of 2020.

Knowing what it’s like to miss out on many end of the year traditions, Britney Smith wanted to do something for them and as Ben Hoover learned on Carolina’s Family at 4 it has really taken off.

The best way to get involved is to message Britney Smith on Facebook or email her at bsmith061400@gmail.com.