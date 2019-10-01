#7Inspire: Drivers stop to help man

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Acts of kindness come in all sizes!

Monday’s #7Inspire was sent to us by a 7 News Viewer.

Viewer Michelle Gardner wrote “An Amazon Prime driver and one other motorist stop to help an elderly man change a tire. This is what life is all about.”

Gardner said it happened Saturday at about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Peachtree Road and Berry Boulevard in Boiling Springs.

She was encouraged by seeing people stop to help others.

