(WSPA) – An Upstate high school went above and beyond to help others as they raised money for charity.

Woodmont High School students donated $72,078.90 that was raised during their Spirit Week to the Project HOPE Foundation.

Project HOPE provides autism services to kids and adults including therapy and classroom services.

Students at Woodmont raised money with numerous activities including a skate night, car smash, movie night, and a talent show.