(WSPA) – Today’s 7 Kids picture comes from Casey Taylor.

7-year-old Addi wore a peace shirt to her eye appointment. The doctor noticed and said “Peace.”

Addi followed up with “Peace, love, happiness and God bless!”

The doctor paused for a second and asked her to repeat herself.

She did and he said “You just made my day. My dad is in the hospital and I’ve been sad today.”