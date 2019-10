GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right? We all know kids love to copy what adults do.

With that being said, take a look at Thursday’s 7Kids picture!

April sent us some pictures of her 1-year-old son Ayden. She said he sit in his chair and mock his grandmother talking on the phone.

April said he “gets on the phone” and says, “Uhh huh,” just like what he hears his grandma saying all the time.