7Kids: Christian meets Spartanburg Co. Sheriff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Today’s picture on 7 Kids was sent to us by Melissa Eastman Hammett, who captured the moment when her son met Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

She says Christian was excited to introduce himself to Sheriff Chuck Wright and that he loves to meet officers.

Sheriff Wright got on the boy’s level and asked if he was saying his prayers every night, to which Christian replied “Yes sir.”

Melissa says they then talked about Santa and helicopters. She says she is thankful we have a sheriff who cares about our community and shares Christian values.