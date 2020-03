(WSPA) – Our own Fred Cunningham went to Northwest Elementary school in Gaffney Monday morning to read to the entire 2nd grade class for National Read Across America Day.

The school is taking part in the annual event, as well as Dr. Seuss Week, so in honor of that Fred read the classic, “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Fred wanted us to extend his thanks to second grade teacher Jessica Ruffner and Principal Kathy Phillips, as this was his fourth years straight he’s read at Northwest Elementary.