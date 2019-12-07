#7Kids: Julian Josiah spends time with family

Carolina's Family

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s 7 Kids picture comes from Glenis Redmond in Mauldin.

5-year-old Julian Josiah hanging out with his Gaga.

She says they are getting in as much time together before her stem cell transplant in January.

She says Julian bring joy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Carolina's Family videos

More Carolina's Family

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store