7Kids: Julian Josiah spends time with family

Today’s 7 Kids picture comes from Glenis Redmond in Mauldin.
5-year-old Julian Josiah hanging out with his Gaga.
She says they are getting in as much time together before her stem cell transplant in January.
She says Julian bring joy.
by: WSPA StaffPosted: / Updated:
Today’s 7 Kids picture comes from Glenis Redmond in Mauldin.
5-year-old Julian Josiah hanging out with his Gaga.
She says they are getting in as much time together before her stem cell transplant in January.
She says Julian bring joy.