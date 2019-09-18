#7Kids Max Cobb Cheers For The Clemson Tigers

Carolina's Family
Posted: / Updated:

Every day on Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. Amy Wood and Jamarcus Gaston feature a child in our community as part of the #7Kids segment.

Max provided a little inspiration, as he cheered for the Tigers, despite the challenges autism can create with his verbal skills.

His mom said when it comes to the Tigers, Max is #AllIn.

Send us pictures or videos of your children that you think Carolina’s Family would enjoy through the 7 News app Report It feature. And watch Carolina’s Family at 4 p.m. weekdays on 7 News, WSPA TV.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store