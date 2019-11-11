1  of  3
Closings
#7Kids: Mia wears red, white, and blue for veterans

by: WSPA Staff

(WSPA) – Monday’s #7Kids picture comes from Erica Ferriouolo and features her daughter Mia!

Mia honored Veterans Day by wearing her red, white, and blue tutu. Her mom posted the picture to Facebook with the caption “Salute to Service.”

