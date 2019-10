Robin Waldrop’s #7Kids submission captures the moment where you try to get your cute grandson to smile.

Bragg McAbee is three years old and his idea of a smile may be different than ours.

Robin says they were at the Spartanburg County Administration Building waiting for his mom, playing games when she posted this picture with the caption: “Bragg said ‘I smiling Nana!'”

