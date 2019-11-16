7Kids: Santa Baby

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Fairforest
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Schools
Border Report Tour
Carolina’s Family
Consumer
Election
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Original Reporting
Recalls
Scams
State News
World News
Top Stories
UPDATE: Southern California school shooter dies
Police use developing technology to identify Potomac River Rapist
The world thought a painting was destroyed in WWII. It was hanging in a Connecticut home
9-year-old child genius to graduate university with electrical engineering degree
Video
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Hurricane
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Auto Racing
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Sports
🐯 Mascot Challenge
Pete’s Puzzler
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
SEC Football
⭐ Star of the Week
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Tanner gives Muschamp public vote of confidence
Top Stories
Browns’ Myles Garrett suspended for at least rest of season and postseason
Browns star Garrett facing NFL discipline after outburst
Morehead St. rolls over Presbyterian
Star Of The Week: George Ford, RB, Mauldin
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Your Wellness Matters
Top Stories
New Life Medical Centers – Revolutionary Treatment For Neuropathy Symptoms
Top Stories
Furman Basketball
PJ Masks Live! Saturday At Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
That Realty Group’s Homes For Heroes affiliation saves money for Upstate veterans, first responders and others
Frigid Cryotherapy – Cryo Lift Facial
Community
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
End Vaping
Top Stories
Fountain Inn Unicorn Farm hosts Yuletide Unicorn Festival
Top Stories
Greenville Stone Academy sponsors new dog for children’s hospital
Top Stories
Anderson veteran donates kidney to ‘brother from another mother’
Simpsonville pharmacy gives free glucose readers for ‘National Diabetes Awareness’ month
Spartanburg Salvation Army Angel Tree program underway
Local Bakery Teaming up with Make-A-Wish Foundation
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
The Mel Robbins Show
Search
Search
Search
#7Kids: Santa Baby
Carolina's Family
Posted:
Nov 15, 2019 / 09:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 15, 2019 / 09:21 PM EST
CLICK TO UPLOAD PICS TO #7KIDS GALLERY
Carolina's Family videos
#7Kids: Santa Baby
Video
Fostering hope
Video
Grab a bag SC
Video
SC Teacher of the Year Jeff Maxey explains how parents can help teachers
Video
#7Food: Baber Rhyne
Video
Introducing Culinary Corner
Video
7 PM - 7:30 PM Newscast plus Saturdays
Video
#7Kids: Ethan tries to feed his little sister
Video
Spartanburg Salvation Army Angel Tree Program Underway
Video
#7Food: Don't want to cook? Get Thanksgiving dinner to go
Video
#7Kids: Softball team bonding in Union
Video
Steps to Help Your Struggling Student
Video
Soldier from the Upstate surprises sister at school on Veterans' Day
Video
WATCH: Upstate soldier surprises sister at school on Veterans’ Day
Video
#7Events: Fall for Zen Venue Showcase in Greenville
Video
Resources for veterans
Video
#7Kids: Mia wears red, white, and blue for veterans
Video
#7Inspire: Act of Kindness
Video
#7Kids: Harlee calls dad to tell on mom
Video
#7Food: Taste of Table 301
Video
Peace Center to hold book drive
Video
SNACK HACKS on Carolina's Family at 4 with Off The Grid Greenville
Video
HACK your holiday shopping with Hannah McKeel Young our lifestyle expert on Carolina's Family at 4
Video
#7KIds Step Dad To The Rescue
Video
Coworkers buy car for Upstate woman who walked 12 miles to work for months
Video
More Carolina's Family