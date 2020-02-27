7Kids: Students in Rutherford Co. place in Battle of the Books

(WSPA) – Today’s 7 Kids comes from Rutherford County.
Congratulations to RS Middle School 7th and 8th grade team for winning RCS Battle of the Books and Chase Middle School for 7th and 8th grade team for placing second at today’s competition.
