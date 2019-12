It’s time to add some spice to your dishes!

Ysante and Danielle McDowell with Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning visited to tell us about their holiday popup shop.

It will be open each Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

December 22 will be the last day.

It’s located at 146 East Main Street in Spartanburg.