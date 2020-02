SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -- The United Way of the Piedmont is using donations to help families in the Upstate who were displaced by the February tornado.

The organization -- in partnership with WSPA -- raised over $46,000 in donations during a fund drive Monday. Since then, United Way told 7News more donations have poured in since then, totaling around $60,000 when combined with fund drive money.