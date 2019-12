GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Toasty Farmer Market at Brewery 85 in Greenville is a great place to shop local during the Fall and Winter seasons.

This weekend, the are holding an oyster roast.

The Toasty farmer is Saturday Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Brewery 85, which is on 6 Whitlee Ct.

The Toasty Oyster is on the same day and same time, but you need a ticket.

For more information, visit the event website here.