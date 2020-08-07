Carolina’s Family Special Edition on Diversity

BELTON, SC (WSPA) -- An Anderson County six-year-old is ready to crank up his dirt bike and bring home the gold in the Loretta Lynn National Motocross Championship (AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship) in early August.

Brentlee Latimer, is the only kid in South Carolina in his age group, to go the National competition. Latimer's dad said it's a dream come true, and for his son and their family.