Church holds grocery give away for those impacted by COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In-person worship may be postponed but Upstate churches are still finding ways to take care of their communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relentless Church in Greenville passed out groceries and other necessities at their outreach building on Haywood Road Monday morning.

This was the second day of what the church called a “last minute grocery giveaway.”

Pastor DeMarcus Hill said the church has invited anyone in the Upstate to drive through and pick up whatever they may need.

“Because the demand is growing we already had 25 come and get food Monday morning and we just opened at 10 o’clock and it is 10:05 a.m. right now. So we’ve already had people getting food from us. We are preparing to serve until 2 a.m. everyday we can this week,” said Hill.

Relentless will be at it again Tuesday morning beginning at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The church is located at 635 Haywood Rd. in Greenville.

If you’d like to help out and drop off groceries and other items, donations are being accepted during the same hours.

