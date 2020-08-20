Church in Greenville hosts ‘blessing of the backpacks’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Students gathered at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Greenville on Sunday to have their backpacks blessed.

This is an annual event, and the church also had a drive for school supplies to handout.

“This year, of course because there’s a lot of eLearning, we’re also blessing devices. So we’ve invited people to bring their Chromebooks and their other devices and we’re going to bless those as well,” Senior Pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church Michael Goldston said.

They collected the supplies for Legacy Elementary School and said they needed twice as many supplies for at- home and in- school learning.

